WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $55.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,711. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,202,613.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,804.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,181 shares of company stock worth $3,380,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

