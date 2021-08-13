WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$160.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$82.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

