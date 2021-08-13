WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WW International by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

