Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $113.20 Average PT from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.63.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $291,472. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.20. 1,876,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,730. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

