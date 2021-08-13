Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 54.91% from the stock’s current price.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

