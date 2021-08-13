Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

TSE XBC traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.19. 2,285,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,962. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.