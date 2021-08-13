Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 7.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 1,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $731.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

