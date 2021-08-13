Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.19. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. 110,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 294.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 59.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

