XIO (XIO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

