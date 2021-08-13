XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.77.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $88.24 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.