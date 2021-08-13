Xylem Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE XYL opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $131.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

