Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $1,167,753.44 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Decker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79.

On Friday, July 9th, Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

