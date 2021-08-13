Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

