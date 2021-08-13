YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.50. 5,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $117.02.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

