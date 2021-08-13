Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

