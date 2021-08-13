YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,217 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,006% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 197,683 shares during the period.

NYSE YPF opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

