Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,452. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

YMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.