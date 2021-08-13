Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

EXFO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

