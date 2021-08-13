Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $155.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.99 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 117,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,950. The company has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

