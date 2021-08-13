Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

LMAT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,170. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 181,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.