Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $67.07. 73,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,673. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,908,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,987,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.