Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60. ACM Research has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

