Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post sales of $4.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,992. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $263,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $276,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 181,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

