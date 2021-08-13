Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.51 Million

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post $124.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $528.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $718.40 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $94.93. 897,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,599. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.29.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

