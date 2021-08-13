Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.51 Million

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post $124.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $528.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $718.40 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.
Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $94.93. 897,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,599. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.29.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
