Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post $0.89 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,292. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.87. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

