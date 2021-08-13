Zacks: Analysts Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post sales of $180.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.57 million and the highest is $187.00 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $695.10 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

