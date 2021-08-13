Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Stantec reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

