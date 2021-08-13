Zacks: Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Western Union by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

