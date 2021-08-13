Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

A traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $158.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.