Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,936,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.99. 361,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,226. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.