Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,936,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.99. 361,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,226. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

