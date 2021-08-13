Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $71.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.22 million and the lowest is $68.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $68.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $290.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Several analysts have commented on ARI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock valued at $783,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

