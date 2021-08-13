Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 288%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,912,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,480,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.92.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

