Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.