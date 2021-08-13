Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.53). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($13.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($13.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,619,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,654,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $8,462,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.86. 73,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

