Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce sales of $73.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $76.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $302.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 115,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,551. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

