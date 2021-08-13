Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 49.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

