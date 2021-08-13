Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,766. The company has a market capitalization of $436.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $79,789.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.