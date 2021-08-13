Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.