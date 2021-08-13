Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Sell

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 107,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,007. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.