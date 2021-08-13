Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 184,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

