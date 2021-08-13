Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

