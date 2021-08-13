Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) to Sell

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

MPLN opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.40. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MultiPlan will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

