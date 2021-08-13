Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered PC Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

