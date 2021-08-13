Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Hold

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

ZTCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ZTCOY opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

