Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

