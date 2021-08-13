Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $769.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

