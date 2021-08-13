Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.