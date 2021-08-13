Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.78.

CYRX opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,343 shares of company stock valued at $47,332,280 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.