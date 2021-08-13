Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Entegris stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Entegris by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 61.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Entegris by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Entegris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

