Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The company has a market cap of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.01.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

